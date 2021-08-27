MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $390.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.76 on Monday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,376 shares of company stock worth $79,883,169. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

