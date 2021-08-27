GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE GXO opened at $84.36 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.