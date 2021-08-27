Brokers Issue Forecasts for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for POLA Orbis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of POLA Orbis stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.28. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

