CIBC Increases Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$9.00

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price objective raised by CIBC to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.22. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.47 and a 12-month high of C$7.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$829.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

