Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 18,235 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 9,251% compared to the average daily volume of 195 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIL shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

