Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5,885.67

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,885.67 ($76.90) and traded as low as GBX 5,301 ($69.26). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,316 ($69.45), with a volume of 1,689,730 shares.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,192.31 ($80.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,885.67. The company has a market cap of £86.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

