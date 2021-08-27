Secure Energy Services’ (SES) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.35.

Shares of SES opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$5.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.23.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

