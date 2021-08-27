21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

