Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

