OSI Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OSI Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

OSIS stock opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.