Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.22.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $114.09 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

