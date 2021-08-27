William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TLYS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $490.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

