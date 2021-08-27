Fraport (FRA:FRA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.92

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €56.92 ($66.96) and traded as low as €55.68 ($65.51). Fraport shares last traded at €55.82 ($65.67), with a volume of 90,878 shares trading hands.

Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

