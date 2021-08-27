Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 511.0% in August

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, an increase of 511.0% from the July 29th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 154,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 161,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,986 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.09 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

