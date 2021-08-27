Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Up 175.4% in August

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 175.4% from the July 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XCUR. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exicure by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCUR stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. Exicure has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $118.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

