CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.46 ($12.31) and traded as low as €10.30 ($12.12). CropEnergies shares last traded at €10.30 ($12.12), with a volume of 44,293 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $898.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31.

About CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

