Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

ASBFY stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

