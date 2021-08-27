AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXAHY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65. AXA has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.91.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

