AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

