Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $31.26 on Monday. Adyen has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.61.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

