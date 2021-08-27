Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of RSKD opened at $26.02 on Monday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $29.89.
Riskified Company Profile
