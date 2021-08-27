Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RSKD opened at $26.02 on Monday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

