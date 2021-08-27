Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE LICY opened at $8.53 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
