Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE LICY opened at $8.53 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

