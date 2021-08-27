Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $25.53 on Monday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $32.59.
About Traeger
