Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $25.53 on Monday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Get Traeger alerts:

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.