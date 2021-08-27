Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered shares of Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PEGRY stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83. Pennon Group has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

