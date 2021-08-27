Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 107.81%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $9,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 60.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.