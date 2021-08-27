NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Acquires £29,875.85 in Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Will Hobman bought 35,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £247.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

NRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.