Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at $17,051,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

