Spin Master Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.91.

TOY stock opened at C$49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 33.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.26.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

