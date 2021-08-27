Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.95). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

CARA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

CARA opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $684.23 million, a PE ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

