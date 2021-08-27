Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Hibbett have risen in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term due to higher SG&A expense trend. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for quite some time now. We note that SG&A expense increased 32% in first-quarter fiscal 2022 driven by the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020 due to the reopening of stores. The company expects SG&A expenses, as a percent of sales, to increase in the three quarters of fiscal 2022, as compared to the reported quarter. However, the company is expected to witness continued momentum from strong customer demand, gains from new customers, rising online sales, robust vendor relationships and strength in athletic footwear, apparel and accessories both in-store and online. This is reflected by its upbeat fiscal 2022 view.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,651,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

