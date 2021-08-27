Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) & Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.43 $407.30 million $4.16 22.43 Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$15.02 million ($0.97) -5.96

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 9 0 2.60 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $119.31, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 257.28%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 35.34% 33.04% 20.72% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

