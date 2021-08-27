Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

NYSE NOVA opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.