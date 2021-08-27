Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.27.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 719.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,678,000 after buying an additional 810,496 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $42,400,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

