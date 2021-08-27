CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.53.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$50.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.40. The stock has a market cap of C$54.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

