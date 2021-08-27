Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Yandex by 5.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 208,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 8.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Yandex by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 287,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Yandex by 23.4% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 160,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $70.40 on Friday. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.04, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

