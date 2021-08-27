$283.82 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report sales of $283.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.26 million. Omnicell reported sales of $213.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

