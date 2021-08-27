American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ERBB opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Green has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
American Green Company Profile
