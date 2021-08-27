American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERBB opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Green has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get American Green alerts:

American Green Company Profile

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.