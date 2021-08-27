Dye & Durham’s (DND) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DND. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.90.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.29. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$19.42 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.91.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

