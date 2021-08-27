Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

HBM stock opened at C$7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

