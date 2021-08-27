CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Desjardins lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE to C$41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.67.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$34.96 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$18.50 and a 52-week high of C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.47.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

