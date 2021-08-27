Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.93

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €192.93 ($226.98) and traded as high as €193.50 ($227.65). Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €189.90 ($223.41), with a volume of 27,884 shares traded.

HLAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €131.44 ($154.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €192.93.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

