WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.01

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €55.01 ($64.72) and traded as high as €60.50 ($71.18). WashTec shares last traded at €59.90 ($70.47), with a volume of 1,360 shares trading hands.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €62.20 ($73.18) target price on shares of WashTec in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $809.63 million and a P/E ratio of 34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.01.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

