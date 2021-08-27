CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $123.00 at Barclays

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

COR stock opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

