Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

AMBP opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

