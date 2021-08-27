Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

