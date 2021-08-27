FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) Issued By Cormark

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FLT stock opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$268.14 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.11, a current ratio of 21.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.23. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.55.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.