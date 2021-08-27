KeyCorp Weighs in on Exelon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

