Brokers Offer Predictions for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SITC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 172.46 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

