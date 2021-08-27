Bank of Montreal to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.