Critical Contrast: Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) & BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biomea Fusion and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 0 3 0 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 10 0 3.00

Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.72%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $75.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.09%. Given Biomea Fusion’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Biomea Fusion is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biomea Fusion and BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BridgeBio Pharma $8.25 million 893.33 -$448.72 million ($3.80) -12.95

Biomea Fusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A N/A N/A BridgeBio Pharma -789.46% -805.16% -54.04%

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

